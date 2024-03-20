Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces killed two terrorists and injured two others during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted on night between 19 and 20 March 2024, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During conduct of operation and after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed, while another two got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.