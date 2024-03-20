Security forces neutralise eight BLA insurgents attempting to breach GPA complex in Gwadar

Security forces have successfully neutralised insurgents affiliated with the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) who attempted to breach the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex on Wednesday afternoon, police sources said.

According to sources, the eight militants, armed with guns and explosive devices, initiated gunfire while attempting to infiltrate the Gwadar Port Authority complex.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area surrounding the GPA complex, working to secure the premises and ensure the safety of residents. A retaliatory operation was launched, and reinforcements were called in.

An intense exchange of gunfire persisted for over half an hour, resulting in the death of all eight BLA insurgents.

The Gwadar police established checkpoints in the vicinity as powerful explosions rocked the area, audible from a distance.

Sources said that gunfire persisted in the city of Gwadar for a considerable duration, accompanied by the sound of more than ten explosions and rising smoke at the scene of the incident.

Situated at the city's core, the GPA Complex hosts various offices crucial to the operations of the Gwadar Port Authority, alongside facilities for law enforcement agencies and staff residences.

Among its multifaceted roles, the GPA plays a pivotal role in developing commercial infrastructure such as bank branches, stevedores, agency offices, cargo storage sheds, and marine repair workshops, aimed at facilitating investors and boosting revenue generation.

The GPA has spearheaded significant infrastructural endeavors within the complex, with an estimated cost totaling Rs. 2381.884 million. These projects are integral to enhancing the port's capabilities and augmenting its economic significance in the region.