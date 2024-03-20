Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Senate Polls: Appeals against nomination papers can be filed till Thursday

Web Desk
8:08 AM | March 20, 2024
National

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for senate elections can be filed till tomorrow.

The tribunals will dispose of the appeals on Monday while the revised list of the candidates will be issued on the Tuesday. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Wednesday.

In the federal capital, National Assembly members will elect senators for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema.

The members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators, including seven for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province.

One senator for non-Muslims will be elected each from Punjab and Sindh provinces.   

Polling will be held on second of next month.

