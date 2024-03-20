Shared commitment of China, Pakistan to improve wheat seed productivity

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of five wheat experts from Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and Huazhong Agricultural Uni­versity (HZAU) participated in the “2nd China-Pakistan Joint Wheat Molecular Breeding Conference” at Quaid-i-Azam University, and visited wheat research institutes in Islamabad and Faisalabad. Wheat researchers from Pakistan and Chi­na discussed the opportunities to improve wheat seed productivity in Pakistan.

They recommended to use the special­ized facultative wheat in the resource-poor areas of KP and Balochistan to increase the wheat production. Dr. Zhonghu He, Director of the National Improvement Center at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and Distinguished Scientist and Country Representative for the China Of­fice of CIMMYT said that the primary goal is to establish an internationally renowned laboratory that will serve as a collaborative platform for researchers and experts from both China and Pakistan to work together on advancing wheat molecular breeding techniques and technologies