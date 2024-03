LARKANA - The Sindh government has decided to start the wheat procurement process from March 20. These views have been expressed by the Provincial Minister of Food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro in his statement. He said that the Food Department of Sindh has 71 in Larkana Divi­sion, 68 in Sukkur, 58 in Sha­heed Benazirabad, 40 in Mir­purkhas Division. 78 wheat procurement centers will be established in Hyderabad di­vision and 38 in Sanghar.