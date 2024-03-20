Sindhu calls for complete provision of basic rights to common people

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Tahir Khalil Sindhu held an important meeting with Head-British High Commission Office Lahore Clara Stradhodge in Punjab Assembly Lahore. Expressing his views on the occasion, he said that a lot of work needs to be done for the complete provision of basic rights to the common people. The provincial minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz genuinely cares about the suffering and pain of the people and is trying to make sure to protect the basic rights of people at large at all costs. He said that the real service of the people is the one in which all their rights are fully protected. Tahir Khalil Sindhu further said that the society in which human rights are rigid can never be developed. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the promotion of projects of mutual interest for both the government of Punjab and the British High Commission.The provincial minister assured the delegation of the British High Commission of full support for all the projects at the government level. At last, the provincial minister for human rights and parliamentary affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that the projects of the British High Commission are majorly based on protection of basic human rights, women empowerment, women rights protection, etc and they are doing excellent work in the above mentioned respective fields.