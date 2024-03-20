Sindhu calls for complete provision of basic rights to common people

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Par­liamentary Affairs Punjab Tahir Khalil Sindhu held an important meeting with Head-British High Commission Office Lahore Clara Stradhodge in Punjab Assembly Lahore. Express­ing his views on the occasion, he said that a lot of work needs to be done for the complete provision of basic rights to the common people. The provin­cial minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz genuinely cares about the suffering and pain of the people and is trying to make sure to protect the basic rights of people at large at all costs. He said that the real service of the people is the one in which all their rights are fully pro­tected. Tahir Khalil Sindhu further said that the society in which human rights are rigid can never be devel­oped. In the meeting, a detailed dis­cussion was held regarding the pro­motion of projects of mutual interest for both the government of Punjab and the British High Commission.The provincial minister assured the del­egation of the British High Commis­sion of full support for all the projects at the government level. At last, the provincial minister for human rights and parliamentary affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that the projects of the British High Commission are majorly based on protection of basic human rights, women empowerment, women rights protection, etc and they are do­ing excellent work in the above men­tioned respective fields.