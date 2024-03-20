Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA - Faisalabad Elec­tric Supply Company (FES­CO) task force team caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday. According to FESCO press release, the task force team raided at various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in elec­tricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. The task force team also im­posed a fine of Rs425,775 on pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police have reg­istered cases against the accused. Meanwhile, the district administration ar­rested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city here on Tuesday. According to offi­cial sources, the price con­trol magistrates inspected various points including Moazamabad and Kotmo­min and found that shop­keepers namely Saqlain, Mumtaz, Umar Hayyat, Al­taf and Muhammad Khan were involved in profiteer­ing. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.