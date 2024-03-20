Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Tuesday. According to FESCO press release, the task force team raided at various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. The task force team also imposed a fine of Rs425,775 on pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused. Meanwhile, the district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city here on Tuesday. According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Moazamabad and Kotmomin and found that shopkeepers namely Saqlain, Mumtaz, Umar Hayyat, Altaf and Muhammad Khan were involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.