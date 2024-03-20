Speedy construction urged for Arbab Niaz Stadium upgrade

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has directed the acceleration of the construction work on the project to improve Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar on an emergency basis. He emphasized the importance of completing this crucial project within the current year.

These directives came during a review meeting held in Peshawar on Tuesday, chaired by Syed Fakhar Jahan. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of the develop­ment project titled “Feasibility and Improvement of Arb­ab Niaz Stadium Peshawar.” Various officials including Di­rector General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Chief Planning Officer of Sports Hamid Naved, Chief Mega Projects of the Communications and Works Department Ijaz Khan, Super­intending Engineer Qudratullah Marwat, XEN Riaz Ban­gash, and other relevant authorities attended the session.

During the meeting, the Sports Advisor received a brief­ing regarding the pace of work on the project and the ob­stacles hindering its progress. Stressing the significance of the sports ground for the province, the Advisor urged for expediting the construction and aiming to complete the civ­il work by June this year. He highlighted the stadium’s im­portance in reviving international cricket in the region and expressed efforts to prepare it for international cricket and other league matches at the earliest.

In a bid to resolve electricity-related issues, the Advisor instructed to summon the concerned officials from WAPDA for the next meeting. This step aims to address any hurdles pertaining to power supply from the WAPDA department, ensuring smooth progress of the project.