Supreme Court orders release of man accused of killing step father

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to an accused in a mur­der case of Swat. Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Qazi Faez Isa inquired about the evidence against the accused in the murder case.

Justice Irfan Saadat Khan not­ed that as per the record the recov­ery was made after pointing out by the co-accused Zahid, who already granted bail. The court granted the bail to the accused Hanif Khan and ordered for his release. Hanif Khan was accused of killing his step father on a financial dispute.

Also, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday abolished the disquali­fication of former MPA Samina Kha­war Hayat in fake degree case.

The court said that a seven mem­ber larger bench has already de­clared that one couldn’t be disqual­ified in a suo-motu case. This case would also be seen in light of the judgment of seven member bench.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Mehmood Advocate adopted the stance that the top court disqual­ified his client in a suo-motu case. Chief Justice of Pakistan, during hearing, questioned that whether the ECP has any objection over the abolishing of disqualification of the petitioner. Director General Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the electoral body has no objection on it. He said that the disqualification period is now five year which had already passed. It may be mentioned here that the top court has disqualified Sami­na Khawar Hayat on July 25, 2013 on charges of having a fake degree. The petitioner was elected as MPA on the ticket of PML-Q.