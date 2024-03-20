The Changing Faces of War

From the clashing bronze shields on ancient battle­fields to the silent digital wars of the modern era, wars have been mankind’s reckless option to achieve political ends. Despite the price being paid in blood and tears even by the victor, history could never find enduring peace. Where­as the nature of war remained rooted in blood, destruction, cha­os, and uncertainty, the character of war has consistently evolved with technology and doctrines. It also infers that the WHY part of the war has largely remained in­tact, but the HOW part has consis­tently evolved.

The near-magical technological advancements have introduced space and cyber as novel theatres of warfare, against the tradition­al triad of land, sea, and air. The space-based systems and weap­onry capable of traversing spa­tial demarcations have uprooted the concepts of strategic surprise and have shrunk the world with its strategic military reach. The superlative tenets of precision, penetration, and firepower have transformed deterrence strate­gies and challenged strategic sta­bility theories. The extraordinary speed, accuracy and firepower of future weapons will challenge the defence of fixed or massed assets, necessitating a possibility of rel­atively diffused and distributed battlefields. One hypersonic mis­sile can traverse from one extreme of the globe to another in min­utes. Such powerful tools can ex­pand the umbrella of intimidation, psychologically instigate an unin­tended conflict against the weak­er, and shrink the time for diplo­macy, thus raising global security concerns.

Unmanned space, air, surface, and underwater combat vehi­cles, coupled with artificial intel­ligence, robotics, quantum com­puting, and machine learning, are taking humankind to an era of autonomous systems. Their ad­vanced decision-making capabili­ties will reduce the need for direct human control on the battlefield. In this era, machines will fight ma­chines, and humans may only be seen in the command-and-con­trol centres. In this future battle­field, the traditional notions of fear, pain, morale, and stamina for the soldier will be absent, which might add to the scale of the ca­tastrophe. Already, ethical ques­tions are being raised on the re­sponsibility and accountability for actions taken by machines in cases of errors or abuse. Stephen Hawk­ing had said long ago in 2014 that “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.” Even if humans are used in future wars in a tradi­tional sense, these will be bio-en­gineered for enhanced efficiency and endurance, wear exoskele­ton suits for improved power and speed, and carry supra-natural neuro-implanted knowledge for extraordinary decision-making.

Despite the innovative weapon race, there is a visible shift away from brute kinetic engagements, at least for now. The confluence of nuclearisation, inter-state depen­dencies, and the prohibitive costs of war have collectively introduced a profound alternative to wars: Hybrid or 5th-generation warfare. Equipped with special tools and tactics, one preferred strategy of this war is to bring down a coun­try economically through terror­ism, sanctions, trade wars, etc and then make it a pliant state. The other is to target and destabilise the political system through local assets to create chaos and anarchy. Cyber has emerged as an effective non-kinetic tool to degrade and destroy civil and military systems without triggering war thresholds. The convergence of cyber capabil­ities and information warfare can implode the adversary’s resilience with an efficacy surpassing tradi­tional high-scale kinetic measures. Another non-kinetic instrument that garnered attention during the COVID-19 pandemic is the poten­tial for covert employment of illicit bioweapons. The genome editing expertise has unveiled prospects for targeting distinct crops and an­imal farming, but, more worrying­ly, it has hinted at a possibility of attacking specific human groups, raising fears of ethnic cleansing. Prospective bioweapons may tar­get materials such as plastic and metal, stimulating an uncertain, devastating impact on civil-mili­tary infrastructure.

The paradigms of war are shift­ing, tied to the relentless prog­ress of future technology, some of which raise existential threats to humanity. The fusion of these technologies not only influences the conduct of war but also shapes geopolitical power dynamics. In pursuing national defence, stay­ing ahead of the curve requires consistent evaluation of tradition­al doctrines. Foresight and adapt­ability will be the critical virtues in shaping the national security strategy.

M Z FAISAL

–AVM M Z Faisal (Retd) is the Di­rector of Warfare and Aerospace at the Centre for Aerospace and Secu­rity Studies (CASS), Lahore, Paki­stan. He may be reached at info@casslhr.com.