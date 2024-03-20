Three fraudsters arrested for impersonating police officers

KARACHI - Three fraudsters posing as police officers were arrested during a crackdown of Sindh police in Organi Town area of Karachi on Tuesday. According to the police spokesperson, the nabbed fraudsters Kamil, Sheeraz and Rao Afnan impersonating as police officers and dress in police uniform were involved in harassing the citizens. The police also recovered uniform, fake police cards, mobile and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. The police registered a case in relevant sections against the arrested individuals.