Three fraudsters arrested for impersonating police officers

KARACHI - Three fraudsters posing as police officers were arrested during a crackdown of Sindh police in Organi Town area of Karachi on Tuesday. Accord­ing to the police spokesper­son, the nabbed fraudsters Kamil, Sheeraz and Rao Af­nan impersonating as police officers and dress in police uniform were involved in ha­rassing the citizens. The po­lice also recovered uniform, fake police cards, mobile and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. The police registered a case in relevant sections against the arrested individuals.