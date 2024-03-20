Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three fraudsters arrested for impersonating police officers

Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Three fraudsters posing as police officers were arrested during a crackdown of Sindh police in Organi Town area of Karachi on Tuesday. Accord­ing to the police spokesper­son, the nabbed fraudsters Kamil, Sheeraz and Rao Af­nan impersonating as police officers and dress in police uniform were involved in ha­rassing the citizens. The po­lice also recovered uniform, fake police cards, mobile and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. The police registered a case in relevant sections against the arrested individuals.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024