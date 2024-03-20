Three women die in separate accidents

HYDERABAD - At least two women were killed and three others in­jured in separate accidents in Jamshoro district on Tuesday. As per details, the first accident between a car and a truck left a woman killed and 2 persons injured on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district. Ac­cording to the police, the accident happened near Bolhari between vehicles which were coming from Karachi. The police identified the deceased as 40 years old Ameera, wife of Madad Ali. The injured, 35 years old Abid Ali and 30 years old Noor Jahan, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). In another accident between a motorbike and Sindh University’s point bus in Jamshoro district, a wom­an lost her life and her husband was injured. The Jamshoro police informed that the accident hap­pened on the bypass bridge in Jamshoro city. The deceased Wahida Ismail Pathan and her injured husband Ismail Pathan were shifted to LUH. Pathan told the media in the hospital that the bus hit them because the driver was over speeding. The police detained the driver and impounded the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a minor girl was killed and three oth­ers injured after an over speeding trailer hit a mo­torcycle in Khairpur here on Tuesday. According to details, a reckless driven trailer knocked down a motorcycle carrying a man and his three children at Gambat National Highway in Khaipur. As a result of accident, a minor girl was killed and three others including two children were injured. Trailer driver fled the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to Gambat hospital and police after registering a case against trailer driver started investigations.