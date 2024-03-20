UN warns planet ‘on the brink’ after warmest decade on record

GENEVA - Global temperatures “smashed” heat records last year, as heatwaves stalked oceans and glaciers suffered record ice loss, the United Nations said Tuesday -- warning 2024 was likely to be even hotter. The annual State of the Climate report by the UN’s World Meteorologi­cal Organization confirmed preliminary data showing 2023 was by far the hottest year ever recorded. And last year was part of “the warmest 10-year period on record”, the WMO weather and climate agency said, with even hotter tempera­tures expected going forward. “There is a high probability that 2024 will again break the record of 2023”, WMO climate monitoring chief Omar Baddour told re­porters. Reacting to the report, UN chief Antonio Guterres said it showed “a plan­et on the brink”. “Earth’s issuing a distress call,” he said in a video address, pointing out that “fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts”, and warn­ing that “changes are speeding up”. The WMO said that last year the average near-surface tem­perature was 1.45 degrees Cel­sius above pre-industrial levels -- dangerously close to the criti­cal 1.5-degree threshold that countries agreed to avoid pass­ing in the 2015 Paris climate ac­cords. “Never have we been so close... to the 1.5C lower limit of the Paris Agreement,” WMO chief Celeste Saulo warned. “I am now sounding the red alert about the state of the climate,” she told reporters, lamenting that “2023 set new records for every single climate indicator”. The organisation found that many of the records were “smashed” and that the numbers “gave ominous new significance to the phrase ‘off the charts’.” Saulo stressed that climate change was about much more than temperatures. “What we witnessed in 2023, especially with the unprec­edented ocean warmth, glacier retreat and Antarctic sea ice loss, is cause for particular concern,” she said. One es­pecially worrying finding was that ma­rine heatwaves gripped nearly a third of the global ocean on an average day last year. And by the end of 2023, more than 90 percent of the ocean had expe­rienced heatwave conditions at some point during the year, the WMO said. More frequent and intense marine heatwaves will have “profound nega­tive repercussions for marine ecosys­tems and coral reefs”, it warned.