US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghanistan soil

State Department Spokesman says Washington remains committed to ensuring Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists n Deeply regrets loss of life during terrorist attack on Pak security forces in KP n We urge both sides to address any differences, says Vedant Patel after Pakistan hits TTP sanctuaries.

WASHINGTON - The United States called on the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks against Pakistan are not launched from Afghan soil.

Asked to comment on Pakistan’s “intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations” inside the border regions of Af­ghanistan, State Depart­ment spokesman Ved­ant Patel said that the US “deeply” regrets the loss of life and “injus­tices” sustained during an attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven Pakistani troops were killed in the ter­rorist attack at a secu­rity post in North Wa­ziristan’s Mir Ali area on Saturday.

“We urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil and we urge Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure civilians are not harmed in their coun­ter-terrorism efforts,” Patel told his daily news briefing on Monday.

“And we urge both sides to address any differences. We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who wish to harm the United States and our partners and allies,” he added. He said we are in regular communication with Pakistani leaders to dis­cuss Afghanistan in de­tail, including through our counterterrorism dialogue and other bi­lateral consultations.

Last month, the U.N. Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said in a report that al-Qaida operatives were increasingly as­sisting TTP militants to launch cross-border at­tacks. And some ruling Taliban members joined TTP, the report noted.

“Besides supplying weapons and equip­ment, Taliban rank and file, al-Qaida core…. assisted TTP forces in cross-border attacks… Some Taliban members also joined TTP, perceiv­ing a religious obliga­tion to provide support,” the U.N. report said. Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghan­istan told a seminar in Is­lamabad last week that up to 6,000 TTP fighters are sheltering in the neighbor­ing country. Earlier Mon­day, interim Afghan ad­ministration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani military air­craft had struck homes, killing eight people in the southeastern Paktika and Khost provinces. Islam­abad confirmed that its forces carried out the at­tacks on militant targets and gave assurances of its respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty. This came af­ter at least seven Pakistani troops were killed by mili­tants in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area on Saturday. Islamabad accuses Af­ghanistan of failing to pre­vent militants from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP), a con­glomerate of various mili­tant groups, from carrying out attacks in Pakistan be­fore returning to Afghani­stan for refuge.