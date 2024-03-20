Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Vehari Police organise awareness walk

M SAMI ULLAH AHSAN
March 20, 2024
VEHARI  -  Under the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan, Vehari witnessed a significant stride towards combating violence against women with the “NEVER AGAIN” violence against women awareness walk. Led by DSP HQ Rubina Abbas, women from diverse backgrounds united for this cause, marching from the DPO office to V Chowk.

With a display of varied placards, participants voiced their solidarity against gender-based violence. Reflecting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Vehari Police has prioritised the safeguarding of women’s rights. Anti-Women Harassment Cells and Protec­tion Centres have been established at the district level, supplemented by women help desks at police stations, ensuring swift response to reported cases. Muhammad Isa Khan, DPO Vehari, reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring justice for victims, empha­sising the prosecution of perpetrators. As the commu­nity stands united, Vehari Police remain resolute in its mission to create a safer environment for all women.

