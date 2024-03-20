Vietnam and Pakistan can use each other’s strengths: Ambassador

LAHORE - Vietnam and Pakistan can use each other’s strengths. Paki­stan can avail the opportuni­ties from FTAs of Vietnam with EU, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and others and similarly Viet­nam can benefit from Paki­stan’s GSP Plus Status.

These views were expressed by Ambassador Vietnam Nguy­en Tien Phong while talking to President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar at LCCI. Executive Com­mittee Members Mian Attiq ur Rehman, Raja Hassan Akhter and Hakeem Muhammad Us­man were also present on the occasion. The Ambassador said that Pakistan is a big country and it has vast potential which can be used to promote trade between Vietnam and Pakistan.

He emphasized on busi­ness to business and people to people contacts and said that E-visa is important to pro­mote business activities. The ambassador also highlighted the potential sectors where the two countries can collabo­rate. He mentioned tourism and said that the delegations and contacts are important. While highlighting textile sec­tor, he said that Vietnam im­ports yarn and cotton from Pakistan, makes garments and exports to EU, Japan and USA and Pakistan can also import fiber from Vietnam to produce fabric for export purposes. He said that the IT is another field where affiliations are impor­tant as Vietnam currently affil­iated with Japan, India, South Korea and other countries. He said that Pakistan has a very strong IT labor force and both the countries can have joint ventures in this field.

He said that agriculture is also a very important sec­tor which can produce many fruitful results. He mentioned the Vietnam success from starving insecure food supply before 1986 to third biggest rice exporter in 1989. He also highlighted the potential sec­tors including Halal food, sea food, fish farming and others. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that both Vietnam and Pakistan enjoy more than 50 years of sound diplomatic relations that were formally established in 1972. Besides these ties, both countries en­joy trade and economic coop­eration in diverse fields.

He said that despite starting as one of the weaker econo­mies in the mid of 1970s and 1980s, Vietnam emerged against all the odds. Follow­ing the path of rapid economic growth, Vietnam showed im­pressive progress in indus­trial, agricultural and services sectors. That was the result of a broad-based economic transformation which opened the Vietnam economy to inter­national markets and foreign trade. It is pertinent to men­tion that the global exports of Vietnam have surpassed 370 billion dollars while the glob­al imports of Vietnam have crossed 358 billion dollars. We have a lot to learn from Viet­nam economic model.

Kashif Anwar mentioned the trade statistics between Paki­stan and Vietnam. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan’s exports to Vietnam dropped from 261 million dol­lars in 2021-22 to 244 mil­lion dollars in 2022-23. In the same period, the imports from Vietnam also decreased from 578 million dollars to 229 mil­lion dollars. In the first seven months of the current finan­cial year (July 2023 to Janu­ary 2024), Pakistan’s exports to Vietnam stood at 248 mil­lion dollars while the imports were 165 million dollars.

He added that we should target to take the level of bi­lateral trade volume to at least 2 billion dollars through pro­viding better market access to exporters in both coun­tries. Pakistan’s main exports to Vietnam consist of corn, woven fabrics of cotton, and leather. On the other hand, Pakistan imports from Viet­nam include electronic equip­ment, synthetic filament yarn, natural rubber and tea etc. The LCCI president said that the potential sectors where Paki­stan can enhance its exports to Vietnam includes seafood, processed meat, pharmaceu­tical products, fruits and veg­etables. Moreover, there is tremendous room for collabo­ration in the Information Tech­nology and Tourism Sectors.

He said that there is a need to find new avenues of trade between Pakistan and Vietnam because Vietnam being an ac­tive member of ASEAN, holds great importance for Pakistan. Both countries should explore the possibility of a signing Free Trade Agreement which can provide better market access to business communities from Pakistan and Vietnam.

He particularly mentioned about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) es­tablished by the Government of Pakistan to primarily focus on expediting new investments in five areas including defence, agriculture, minerals, informa­tion technology/telecommu­nication and energy. He hoped the Ambassador would apprise the investors from Vietnam about these investment oppor­tunities in Pakistan under SIFC.

Kashif Anwar was of the view that increasing the frequency of direct flights, strengthening of banking channels, organizing trade delegations and holding single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis would prove to be effective in opening new avenues that are much needed for enhancing the mutual trade relations. He said that respec­tive commercial sections of our missions can play an important role in enhancing the knowl­edge about each other’s mar­kets by sharing market survey reports with their chambers of Commerce on regular basis.