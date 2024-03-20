Vigil rally held in connection with International TB Day in Larkana

LARKANA - A mass awareness vigil rally was organized here on Tuesday eve­ning by the Bridge Consultant Foundation Sindh, in connection of the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day to create mass awareness against the fatal disease.

The walk started from the Jin­nah Bagh Chowk Larkana that march all the important thorough­fares of the Larkana city and con­cluded in front of Larkana Press Club. The participants were car­rying ply-cards and banners in­scribed with slogans against the fatal diseases of T.B. The rally was led by the Project Manager Sim­ran, Ghulam Sarwar Ansari, Sohail Ahmed Memon, Ali Hasan Memon, Poonam Nadeem, Salina Salim, Faza, Maria and others.

Vigil rally was largely par­ticipated by the Doctors, social workers, students and members of civil society.

It may be mentioned that, this year’s Theme on the occasion of the World TB day 2024 is, “Yes! We can end TB”. TB is still one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years have seen a worry­ing increase in drug-resistant TB. World TB Day is an opportunity to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.

This year’s World TB Day en­compassing the ambitions of all governments, health care profes­sionals, civil society organiza­tions and health development partners involved in TB care, and points to the ultimate target of Global TB Elimination by the year 2050. On the move against TB: Transforming the fight to­wards elimination” was selected by the World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) to create awareness among the nations and to focus on the disease on priority basis.

On this occasion, Project Manag­er Simran, Ghulam Sarwar Ansari, Poonam Nadeem, Salina Salim, Faza, Maria and others said that the Bridge Consultant Foundation is working on TB in five districts of the province including Larkana.