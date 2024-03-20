Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD - A watchman was killed by robbers who were steal­ing 5,000 kilogram of wheat bags from a flour mill near Jamshoro district, police reported on Tues­day. According to Kotri SITE police of Jamshoro district, the robbers opened fire at watchman for showing resistance.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kotri Industrial zone at Haji Nawab Flour Mills.

The police said that ill-fated person identified as Ghansham Das was beaten before killing on show­ing resistance to robbers who were trying to take away 5000 kg wheat from the flour mill.

The manager of the Mill Wali Muhammad told police that the robbers took away 50 wheat bags of 100 kg each.

Meanwhile, SSP Jamshoro Tariq Nawaz visited the Mill area after the incident and briefed the media that a team of police had started investiga­tion regarding killing of the watchman.