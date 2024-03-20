Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Weather to be dry at day time; cloudy in evening: PMD

March 20, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Mainly dry weather is expect­ed in most parts of the coun­try during day time and partly cloudy during evening/night ac­cording to the Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD).

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snow­fall over hills is likely at isolat­ed places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

According to the synoptic sit­uation, continental air was pre­vailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

The highest maximum tem­peratures recorded were Ch­hor, Mithi 40C, Hyderabad, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam 39, Karachi, Mir­purkhas, Sakrand, Sibbi and Thatta 38C.

