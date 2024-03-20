WHO renovates 63 health facilities in KP after floods

PESHAWAR - The World Health Organization (WHO), in its endeavor to ensure health services, has refur­bished approximately 63 health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had become near­ly non-functional after being severely impact­ed by climate-induced disasters, especially the devastating floods of 2022.

Dr. Babar Alam, WHO head in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, stated that the initiative to refur­bish health facilities was undertaken in re­sponse to the disastrous floods in Pakistan in 2022 and other climate change-related inci­dents, including erratic rains, hailstorms, and windstorms.

Dr. Babar, speaking to APP after inaugurat­ing a flood-affected Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kotkay village, Charsadda district, men­tioned that the rehabilitation process is on­going throughout the country.

The refurbished health facilities in KP are situated in various districts, including Charsadda, Chitral, D.I.Khan, Kohistan Up­per, Nowshera, Swat, Tank, Hangu, Dir Low­er, Haripur, Manshera, and Abbottabad. These facilities include Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), la­bor rooms, Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, among others.

In Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) district, which witnessed maximum damage due to the 2022 floods, approximately 15 health facilities have been renovated, while 11 health-providing buildings were revamped in Swat district. Additionally, for the improve­ment of routine immunization, WHO has supported the refurbishment of seven Divi­sional Expanded Programme for Immuni­zation (EPI) halls in various districts. More­over, twenty labor rooms were refurbished and made operational to provide necessary health facilities to expecting mothers and newborns in their respective districts.

Dr. Babar emphasized that these initiatives were taken in cooperation with the Health De­partment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with re­stored service facilities being provided with the required human resources and medicine. Local residents at the BHU Kotkay inauguration ap­preciated WHO’s goodwill gesture, acknowl­edging that the destruction of the BHU had caused significant inconvenience, forcing them to seek medical treatment in different areas.

Dr. Babar assured the people that WHO would continue its support to ensure nec­essary health facilities within the vicinity of their homes, promising further initiatives in the future.