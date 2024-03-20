WHO renovates 63 health facilities in KP after floods

PESHAWAR - The World Health Organization (WHO), in its endeavor to ensure health services, has refurbished approximately 63 health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had become nearly non-functional after being severely impacted by climate-induced disasters, especially the devastating floods of 2022.
Dr. Babar Alam, WHO head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that the initiative to refurbish health facilities was undertaken in response to the disastrous floods in Pakistan in 2022 and other climate change-related incidents, including erratic rains, hailstorms, and windstorms.
Dr. Babar, speaking to APP after inaugurating a flood-affected Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kotkay village, Charsadda district, mentioned that the rehabilitation process is ongoing throughout the country.
The refurbished health facilities in KP are situated in various districts, including Charsadda, Chitral, D.I.Khan, Kohistan Upper, Nowshera, Swat, Tank, Hangu, Dir Lower, Haripur, Manshera, and Abbottabad. These facilities include Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), labor rooms, Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, among others.
In Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) district, which witnessed maximum damage due to the 2022 floods, approximately 15 health facilities have been renovated, while 11 health-providing buildings were revamped in Swat district. Additionally, for the improvement of routine immunization, WHO has supported the refurbishment of seven Divisional Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) halls in various districts. Moreover, twenty labor rooms were refurbished and made operational to provide necessary health facilities to expecting mothers and newborns in their respective districts.
Dr. Babar emphasized that these initiatives were taken in cooperation with the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with restored service facilities being provided with the required human resources and medicine. Local residents at the BHU Kotkay inauguration appreciated WHO’s goodwill gesture, acknowledging that the destruction of the BHU had caused significant inconvenience, forcing them to seek medical treatment in different areas.
Dr. Babar assured the people that WHO would continue its support to ensure necessary health facilities within the vicinity of their homes, promising further initiatives in the future.