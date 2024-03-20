Woman sets husband on fire over domestic disputes

SIALKOT - A woman along with co-ac­cused set husband on fire over domestic disputes here on Tuesday. The culprits es­caped the scene leaving the victim in critical condition. According to details, the in­cident took place in Rawail Garha in Ugoki area of Si­alkot where Shakeel and his wife Iqra exchanged hot words over domestic issues. The verbal clash turned violent after which key ac­cused Iqra along with her sister and brother-in-law set her husband Shakeel on fire by sprinkling petrol. Due to fire, 60 percent body of the victim was burnt and culprits fled the scene.