Woman sets husband on fire over domestic disputes

SIALKOT - A woman along with co-accused set husband on fire over domestic disputes here on Tuesday. The culprits escaped the scene leaving the victim in critical condition. According to details, the incident took place in Rawail Garha in Ugoki area of Sialkot where Shakeel and his wife Iqra exchanged hot words over domestic issues. The verbal clash turned violent after which key accused Iqra along with her sister and brother-in-law set her husband Shakeel on fire by sprinkling petrol. Due to fire, 60 percent body of the victim was burnt and culprits fled the scene.