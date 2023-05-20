103 power pilferers nabbed in a day

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 103 power pilfer­ers during separate oper­ations launched through­out the South Punjab (SP) in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawal­nagar, Khanewal, and DI Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs3.1 million fine was imposed while cases were got reg­istered on four power pil­ferers over Involvement in the body of meters.