Saturday, May 20, 2023
103 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Staff Reporter
May 20, 2023
Regional, Multan

MULTAN     -    Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 103 power pilfer­ers during separate oper­ations launched through­out the South Punjab (SP) in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawal­nagar, Khanewal, and DI Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs3.1 million fine was imposed while cases were got reg­istered on four power pil­ferers over Involvement in the body of meters.

