3 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred while one terrorist was killed in a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and militants in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

As per a brief statement issued by the military's media wing, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces check-post, which had recently been established to prevent extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area, this morning.

"The troops on the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced shahadat while one terrorists was sent to hell by the security forces," the statement read.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer.

The ISPR said that the forces have identified a likely hideout of fleeing terrorists near the mountains on the basis of a follow-up Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) effort. In response, a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched, it added.

It further stated that the anti-terrorist operation was progressing well and security forces were maintaining pressure to deny the militants a chance to escape from the area.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement concluded.