A person can’t change gender at will, rules FSC

ISLAMABAD - Declaring certain sections of the Transgender Per­sons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 against Sha­riah, the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) ruled on Fri­day that a person could not change gender at will.

Acting FSC Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a set of petitions challenging the law. The National Assembly had enacted the Transgender Per­sons (Protection of Right) Act in 2018 to provide legal recognition to transgender persons and ensure that discrimination against transgender persons in various walks of life shall be punishable.Hailed as a ‘landmark’ law that offered protection to a marginalised commu­nity, the legislation however has been embroiled in litigation scrutiny since its passage. During the hear­ing on Frioday, the court declared Sections 2(f) (defi­nition of ‘gender identity’) and 2(n)(iii) (definition of ‘Transgender Person’) of the act to be against Shariah.

The FSC also ruled Sections 3 (recognition of iden­tity of transgender person) and 7 (right to inherit) of the Transgenders Act 2018 to be against Shariah. “We have noticed that in section 2(n) and of the Im­pugned Act five different terms; namely (i) intersex, (ii) eunuch, (iii) transgender man, (iv) transgender woman and (v) khawajasira are included in one defi­nition of ‘transgender person’. “Whereas, the terms Intersex, eunuch and khawajasira refer to biological variations in sex characteristics of a person that do not fit into male or female classification, while ‘trans­gender man’ and ‘transgender woman’, refer to indi­viduals whose self-perceived gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth or from the sex they have biologically,” the court said.