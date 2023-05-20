Saturday, May 20, 2023
A person can’t change gender at will, rules FSC

Court declares Sections 2(f) (definition of ‘gender identity’), 2(n)(iii) (definition of ‘Transgender Person’) of the act to be against Shariah

Monitoring Desk
May 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -     Declaring certain sections of the Transgender Per­sons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 against Sha­riah, the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) ruled on Fri­day that a person could not change gender at will.

Acting FSC Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a set of petitions challenging the law. The National Assembly had enacted the Transgender Per­sons (Protection of Right) Act in 2018 to provide legal recognition to transgender persons and ensure that discrimination against transgender persons in various walks of life shall be punishable.Hailed as a ‘landmark’ law that offered protection to a marginalised commu­nity, the legislation however has been embroiled in litigation scrutiny since its passage. During the hear­ing on Frioday, the court declared Sections 2(f) (defi­nition of ‘gender identity’) and 2(n)(iii) (definition of ‘Transgender Person’) of the act to be against Shariah.

The FSC also ruled Sections 3 (recognition of iden­tity of transgender person) and 7 (right to inherit) of the Transgenders Act 2018 to be against Shariah. “We have noticed that in section 2(n) and of the Im­pugned Act five different terms; namely (i) intersex, (ii) eunuch, (iii) transgender man, (iv) transgender woman and (v) khawajasira are included in one defi­nition of ‘transgender person’. “Whereas, the terms Intersex, eunuch and khawajasira refer to biological variations in sex characteristics of a person that do not fit into male or female classification, while ‘trans­gender man’ and ‘transgender woman’, refer to indi­viduals whose self-perceived gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth or from the sex they have biologically,” the court said.

