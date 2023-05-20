A person can’t change gender at will, rules FSC

ISLAMABAD - Declaring certain sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 against Shariah, the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) ruled on Friday that a person could not change gender at will.
Acting FSC Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a set of petitions challenging the law. The National Assembly had enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Right) Act in 2018 to provide legal recognition to transgender persons and ensure that discrimination against transgender persons in various walks of life shall be punishable.Hailed as a ‘landmark’ law that offered protection to a marginalised community, the legislation however has been embroiled in litigation scrutiny since its passage. During the hearing on Frioday, the court declared Sections 2(f) (definition of ‘gender identity’) and 2(n)(iii) (definition of ‘Transgender Person’) of the act to be against Shariah.
The FSC also ruled Sections 3 (recognition of identity of transgender person) and 7 (right to inherit) of the Transgenders Act 2018 to be against Shariah. “We have noticed that in section 2(n) and of the Impugned Act five different terms; namely (i) intersex, (ii) eunuch, (iii) transgender man, (iv) transgender woman and (v) khawajasira are included in one definition of ‘transgender person’. “Whereas, the terms Intersex, eunuch and khawajasira refer to biological variations in sex characteristics of a person that do not fit into male or female classification, while ‘transgender man’ and ‘transgender woman’, refer to individuals whose self-perceived gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth or from the sex they have biologically,” the court said.