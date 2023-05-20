Abu Dhabi Ports keen to invest in ports, shipping sector

ISLAMABAD-Abu Dhabi Ports company, owned by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates, has shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan in ports and shipping sector. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoom called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday and discussed investment options with him.

Referring to the fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment.

The Prime Minister welcomed the keen interest of Abu Dhabi Ports to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he is visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with an objective to give further momentum to UAE’s investment in Pakistan. The Prime Minister assured that every possible government support would be extended to UAE investors.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, SAPM Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.