Canadian MPs express concern over human rights violations in Pakistan

A group of Canadian lawmakers has expressed concern over the violation of human rights in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 16 members of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group called for immediate action to address the issue.

The lawmakers highlighted the crackdown by the Pakistani government on leaders and workers of the PTI party. They expressed distress over the arrest of more than 7,500 PTI workers, including women, by police.

They emphasised the importance of the right to peaceful protest and strongly condemned all acts of violence and arrests. They also stressed the need for fair trials in civilian courts in Pakistan.

Today, as chair of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, I sent a letter signed by 16 MPs to Prime Minister Trudeau regarding the situation in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ne7lXGkIp7 Canal breach inundated surrounding areas — Salma Zahid (@SalmaZahid15) May 19, 2023

The letter even drew attention to a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which deemed the arrest of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan illegal and unjust. They stressed on the significance of people having the autonomy to determine their own destiny through free and fair elections, and the people of Pakistan deserve the same.

Along with highlighting the time-hallowed friendly relations between Canada and Pakistan, the lawmakers urged Prime Minister Trudeau to reaffirm Ottawa's commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights, both within Pakistan and globally.

They hoped that Prime Minister Trudeau would play his part as an advocate of democracy and justice and anticipated a timely and substantive response from him