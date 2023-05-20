Saturday, May 20, 2023
Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

Staff Reporter
May 20, 2023
FAISALABAD     -    A 35-feet breach in Barala Canal near Kay­ianwala bungalow inun­dated the surrounding areas on Friday. The canal water damaged several acres of cultivated land in Chak no 461-GB and 88-GB. The rescue teams including Rescue 1122, irrigation department, lo­cal government, civil de­fence reached the site and started work to fill the breach. According to res­cue sources, the width of canal was 100 feet, depth was 12 feet while the flow of water in the canal was about 700-800 cusec. The locals and animals were being shifted to a safe place, they said.

