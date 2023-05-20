CM orders concrete steps to solve public problems in merged districts

Peshawar - KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate and effective measures to address the challenges encountered by the tehsil governments in merged districts. During a meeting on Friday, the CM conversed with a delegation of 13 Tehsil Chairmen from the newly merged districts and emphasized that resolving public issues for tribal communities is among the highest priorities of the caretaker government. To directly hear and address their concerns, the CM has set aside every Thursday specifically for tribal people.

Present at the meeting were provincial caretaker ministers Hamid Shah and Manzoor Afridi, as well as Secretary of Local Government Aamir Afaq. The delegation apprised the CM of various issues, such as the lack of offices and basic facilities for tehsil chairmen, the shortage of Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs), and other staff in the merged districts. They also highlighted the office work and salary payment problems faced by local government employees due to insufficient staff in tehsil municipal administrations.

The Tehsil chairmen requested the Chief Minister to allocate operational grants to Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the merged districts to enhance their financial sustainability. Furthermore, Muhammad Azam Khan directed the relevant authorities to make arrangements for the offices of local government representatives in the merged districts.