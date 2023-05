LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged po­lice torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investi­gation. He directed that legal action be initiated against the accused. The CM has also assured provision of justice to the bereaved heirs. Mean­while, the police have reg­istered a case against four policemen.