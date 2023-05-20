Combating Malnutrition

Malnutrition poses a substantial risk to the Pakistani population. According to the School Age Children Health and Nutrition Survey (SCANS) 2020, more than 90 percent of children in Pakistan consume insufficient amounts of iron. Inadequate micronutrient intakes are prevalent among Pakistani schoolchildren, and it’s not just iron. More than 80 percent of children do not consume enough calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A.

This is very alarming as malnutrition has far-reaching effects: stunted growth, frequent illness, fatigue, and impaired ability to learn. Due to these health issues, not only do children miss school, but their physical and cognitive development is also impeded, impeding their path to a successful future.

To combat this severe issue, it is essential to provide children with iron-rich foods and fortified foods, such as organ meat and dark green leafy vegetables. Food fortification is now recognised by health experts as a viable and simple long-term strategy for preventing malnutrition risks.

Fortified dairy products and nutrition solutions, such as complementary foods for young children, can serve as effective delivery vehicles for nutrients. By adding essential nutrients to these products, we can substantially improve the nutritional value of children’s diets, thereby promoting healthy growth and development.

Beyond the immediate health benefits, addressing malnutrition has significant economic implications. According to a health economics study conducted by Aga Khan University, micronutrient deficiencies cause an annual loss of approximately $3 billion, or 1.33 percent of GDP. In addition, the direct medical costs associated with micronutrient deficiencies in children aged 6 to 23 months are estimated to be approximately $19 million.

A multifaceted strategy is required to combat malnutrition in the country. Promoting nutritional solutions and instituting food fortification programmes are essential measures for ensuring that children receive sufficient nutrients for healthy growth. By adopting these sustainable practices, we can pave the way for a healthier future for our children.