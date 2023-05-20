CPPA-G, KE seek Nepra’s nod for transfer of additional burden of Rs43b to consumers

ISLAMABAD-The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) and K-Electric have sought NEPRA’s nod for the transfer of an additional burden of Rs 43 billion to the electricity consumers on account of monthly fuel cost and quarterly adjustments.

In two separate petitions submitted with NEPRA, KE has sought a hike of Rs 5.170/ unit on account of the of quarterly variations for the 3rd quarter (January 2023 to March 2023) of ongoing fiscal year, while on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments, the company has sought a hike of Rs 0.489/unit for the month of April. In the third petition, the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs 2/unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2023.

The KE’s petitions demand for hike will put approximately Rs 19.45 billion burden on Karachiites. The hike of Rs 5.170/unit, on the account of quarterly adjustments, will burden the KE’s consumers by Rs 18. 298 billion and the consumers will pay the amount in three months. Regarding increase of Re 0.489/unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments for April, the consumers will be burdened by another Rs 747.230 million and the consumers will pay the charges in their next monthly bills.

In a separate petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISCOs), the CPPA-G said that for the month of April the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 8.3875/unit, while the total cost per unit, including previous adjustments, was Rs 10.3975/unit. The CPPA-G has requested that it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0100/unit to the consumers. The CPPA-G demand will have an impact of approximately Rs 23.60 billion.

The CPPA-G further said the total energy generation during April increased to 10,010.30 GWh against 8,741.32 GWh in March. The total generation cost in April was Rs102,490 billion or 10.2384/unit. The generation cost of per unit energy in April was higher than the March cost of Rs 8.2173/unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 9,734.91 GWh at the cost of Rs 101.219 billion or Rs9.8860/unit. The hydel power generation declined to 1,872.24 GWh in April from 2,001.61 GWh in March. The share of hydel generation was also reduced from 22.90 percent in March to 18.70 percent in April. Generation of coal based electricity increased from 1,333.51 GWh in March to 1,818.51 GWh in April. The share of coal in power generation was also raised from 15.26 percent in March to 18.17 percent in April. The cost of coal generation was increased to Rs 12.2696/unit in April from Rs 8.6768/unit in March.

In April, 222.60 GWh electricity or 2.22 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil at the cost of Rs 23.1937 per unit which is higher than generation cost of Rs21.2769/unit in March. The generation of gas based power plants during the month increased to 1189.44 GWh (11.88pc) in April from 1,107.01 GWh in March. The cost of the gas based electricity increased in April to Rs11.8643/unit from 11.2621/unit during the previous month.

The electricity generated from RLNG has increased to 2,417.75 GWh or 24.15 percent in April from 1,784.59 GWh (20.42 percent) in March. The cost of the RLNG based electricity also come down to Rs 23.8349/unit in April from Rs 24.3095/unit in March.

The generation from nuclear power plants decreased from 2,002.01 GWh in March to 1,916.07 GWh in April. The cost of the nuclear based electricity was Rs1.0552/unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 30.46 GWh in April. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs23.4477/unit. In April, the power generation from baggasse was 81 GWh at Rs5.9822/unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 13.35 GWh at a price of Rs4.0581/unit. The generation from wind was increased from 221.33 GWh during March to 322.93 in April. Solar generation also increased to 125.80/unit in April from 110.73 GWh in March. Nepra will hold public hearing on the petitions on May 31.