Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’ with Elite force man

FAISALABAD - One dacoit was killed while his two ac­complices managed to escape after an encounter with an Elite force man in the area of Baluchni police station. A police spokes­person said here on Fri­day that three armed ban­dits attempted to snatch motorcycle and other valuables from Abdullah Jabbar of Chak No 91-RB when he was passing by Chak No 69-RB after per­forming his duty late in the night. The Elite force employee offered resis­tance, and tried to over­power one of the robbers. The robbers opened fire and a bullet hit their ac­complice, who had been captured by Abdullah Jabbar, killing him on-the-spot. However, the other two robbers managed to escape from the scene. Receiving information, SHO Baluchni police sta­tion Aftab Ahmad, along­with his team, reached the crime scene and took the body into custody.