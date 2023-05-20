Death toll in Nigeria's central state attack rises to 125: Official

The death toll from this week's attacks on two communities in Nigeria's central Plateau State by gunmen has risen to 125, according to a local official on Friday.

Joseph Gwankat, the national leader of the affected community, told Anadolu that additional bodies were discovered on Friday in nearby bushes and farmlands, four days after gunmen invaded Fungzai and Kubwat villages in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

"The number of deaths has now increased to about 125. We found some bodies in the bushes and others on farmlands. We also discovered that some victims were thrown into a well by the suspected herdsmen," he said.

Roughly 20,000 people have fled their homes since Tuesday's surprise attack on the communities and are now seeking refuge in churches, school classrooms, and open fields, the official disclosed.

He said the situation in the area is still tense.

"Women and children are hungry and sick. Men are helpless and can't provide food for their surviving families because their farmlands have been destroyed," he claimed

He was pleased with the government and humanitarian organizations to help provide medical support and food to the affected persons.

On Tuesday, gunmen suspected to be herders invaded the area at dusk and opened fire on people.

Police are yet to give casualty figures since the incident occurred.

Attacks on communities in the country's north-central and northwest state have been on the increase since 2022 with the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari repeated promise to tackle the security challenge.