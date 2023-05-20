Drug peddler held, huge quantity of narcotic seized

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession near Dawood Chorangi area, here on Friday. According to a news release on Friday, the arrested namely Abdul Rehman confessed his involvement in supplying drugs in different areas of the megalopolis during preliminary investigations. Upon his indication, the forces conducted a raid in Sherpao Colony and recovered 228kg hashish, 1kg heroin, a 30-bore pistol with ammunition. The approximate value of the seized drugs was Rs. 15 million. Raids were being conducted to nab his other accomplices. The arrested along with recovered drugs and weapons had been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.