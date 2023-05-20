ECP takes notice of ‘election code violation’ by Sindh police

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by the Sindh police after grade 18 and 19 police officers were transferred on May 18. The ECP said senior police officers had been transferred in Sindh while the process of local government (LG) elections in the province was not completed yet. The ECP said these transfers were violations of election rules. The ECP has asked the Sindh IGP to reverse the transfer orders of the police officers. The ECP also said no transfer orders could be issued after the election schedule is issued.