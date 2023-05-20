Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP takes notice of ‘election code violation’ by Sindh police

STAFF REPORT
May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by the Sindh police after grade 18 and 19 police officers were transferred on May 18. The ECP said senior police officers had been transferred in Sindh while the process of local government (LG) elections in the province was not completed yet. The ECP said these transfers were violations of election rules. The ECP has asked the Sindh IGP to reverse the transfer orders of the police officers. The ECP also said no transfer orders could be issued after the election schedule is issued.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023