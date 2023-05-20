“Emotional justice Miangul Hassan criticises government’s actions”

IHC summons ICT IGP to explain non-compliance of court orders.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Fri­day issued a notice to Inspector Gen­eral (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan seeking an expla­nation on the reason behind re-ar­rest of PTI leaders despite the court orders for their release.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of different pe­titions seeking contempt of court proceedings against police offi­cials following the re-arrest of the PTI leaders including PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan and Malee­ka Bukhari after they were granted bail by the courts.

The IHC bench also asked the IG Islamabad police to submit his response to the notice till May 22 (Monday). The court also is­sued a notice to the Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan in the matter. The three PTI leaders were re-arrested after being granted relief by the IHC which asked authorities not to ar­rest them again. However, they were arrested again by the Pun­jab police.

During the hearing of Shireen Mazar’s plea, Justice Miangul Has­san expressed his concern over the cases being registered and came down hard on the government for trying to defeat the court’s writ.

He asked that why Mazari was handed over to the Punjab po­lice despite the court orders. At this, the AGP said that this should not have happened.

The IHC bench asked from the IGP that if the Punjab police was called in deliberately knowing very well that they themselves have been ordered by the court not to arrest the PTI politician.

He added that the Punjab Police cannot arrest anyone directly from Islamabad. He maintained that the Islamabad Police cannot sepa­rate itself from it. He then turned to AGP Awan and directed him to bring the matter of the police’s disregard of the court order be­fore the country’s highest author­ities. He said, that the court’s pow­er lies with you. Place the matter before the highest authority.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the writ of the court is the dignity of this country, and no one is justifying the violent inci­dents. The AG said that this country has to be run according to the Con­stitution while the courts and all constitutional bodies have to work within the [framework of the] Con­stitution.

The judge that said the court was also aware of the campaign con­tinued against the constitution­al courts. He said that whatev­er is happening will be remembered as a dark chapter of Pakistan. He noted that this time will pass but its mark will last forever. He con­tinued that we say that this is a civi­lized country but what is happening with court orders does not prove we are civilized. He said that these courts are here to deliver justice according to law and those who are running the campaign were availing relief from the courts in the past.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the judges cannot do talk shows like politicians and de­fend themselves on media. During the proceedings, the judge got emotional and re­marked that we are here only for service. In response, the lawyers in the courtroom reiterated their commitment to the IHC saying that they are with the court.

When Bukhari and Khan’s peti­tions were being heard, the gov­ernment’s lawyer contended that the court’s order was implement­ed. He added that after their re­lease, they were arrested again in other cases.

The petitioner’s coun­sel said that they have seen a video clip in which Ali Muhammad Khan is being put in a car by police of­ficials as soon as he comes out of Adiala Jail.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till May 23 for further proceedings.