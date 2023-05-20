Saturday, May 20, 2023
Enquiry commission formed to probe infant’s death cause

Our Staff Reporter
May 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -     A three-month-old baby girl died al­legedly by the doctor’s negligence in District Headquarter (DHQ) hospi­tal, here on Friday.

Heirs of the deceased baby launched protests against the admin­istration outside of the hospital while the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital Dr Ziaullah constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

The committee members are headed by the Consultant Pediatri­cian of the Hospital Dr Allah Ditta with members including Doctor of Medical Science (DMS) Dr Mirza Sardar Baig and admin officer Mu­hammad Faisal.

The three-member committee was directed to finalize the report in three days in order to hold ac­tion against those responsible of the death, said an official source.

BODY OF YOUNG WOMAN RECOV­ERED FROM WATER CHANNEL

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

The body of an unidentified wom­an stuck in the water stream of Moza Rampur was recovered in the limits of Jitoi police station on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased seemed to be a middle-aged woman. The police collected evidence on the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

