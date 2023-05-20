Ex-minister Hisham Inamullah quits PTI 'over May 9 mayhem'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Saturday announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He announced his decision at a press conference in Peshawar. He said he did not take his decision under duress but he was sad over the May 9 incidents.

Hisham Inamullah was elected Member of Provincial Assembly from Lakki Marwat. He served as the provincial health minister in the previous PTI regime.

He also remained provincial minister for welfare. He is among many other PTI leaders who have switched loyalty amid political uncertainty.