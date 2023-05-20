Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-minister Hisham Inamullah quits PTI 'over May 9 mayhem'

Ex-minister Hisham Inamullah quits PTI 'over May 9 mayhem'
Web Desk
3:04 PM | May 20, 2023
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Saturday announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He announced his decision at a press conference in Peshawar. He said he did not take his decision under duress but he was sad over the May 9 incidents.  

Hisham Inamullah was elected Member of Provincial Assembly from Lakki Marwat. He served as the provincial health minister in the previous PTI regime. 

He also remained provincial minister for welfare. He is among many other PTI leaders who have switched loyalty amid political uncertainty. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023