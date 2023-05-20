Saturday, May 20, 2023
Federal Education secretary visits IMCB

May 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Federal Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry visited Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8/-4, to see the arrangements for National Achievement Test NAT 2023. Waseem Ajmal received feedback from the Principal and Teachers on key initiatives of the Ministry, said a press release here on Friday.

The ministry programme included Targeted Instruction Program for Remedial Learning, the Professional Development of Teachers through the Taleemabad App, and the STEM Project.

