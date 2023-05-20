Field operations of census in 63 dists extended till May 22

ISLAMABAD - The government has reversed its earlier decision of closing the field operations of 7th Population and Housing Census in the country, and granted sixth extension in the process in 63 selective dis­tricts till May 22.

“In pursuance of the decisions of the 14th meet­ing of Census Monitoring Committee held on May 17, 2023, PBS has approved the continuation of census field operations in all the 63 districts (ex­cept Balochistan) till 22th May, 2023,” said a letter written by the Chief Census Commissioner / Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of statistics to provin­cial chief secretaries.