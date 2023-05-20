Four dacoits killed in encounter

GHOTKI-Police have claimed to kill four dacoits in an alleged encounter in the Mirpur Mathelo area of Ghotki district on Friday.

According to the media reports, police on having solid information pursued the dacoits who were involved in killing of a policeman. The dacoit opened fire on police party and in response police also fired on the bandit. During exchange of firing in the Tangoi area, three dacoits were killed on the spot, whereas other along with an injured dacoit faded away in the Katcha area.

The police claimed that the injured dacoit also died of severe injuries whose dead body was taken away by his accomplices. The police have completed the identification process and identified two dacoits as Khan Muhammad and Badlukosh belonged to Sadiqabad and the other was from Ghotki respectively.

All the dacoits were wanted to Sindh and Punjab police for several cases of heinous crimes. The police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for further medico-legal procedure.

Man shot dead over old enmity in Hyderabad

Unknown assailants attacked over a man and shot him down by bullets in Hyderabad district of Sindh, police confirmed on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred in Model town area of Qasimabad, a man was killed by the firing of unknown suspects. The deceased victim was identified as Nasrullah Khaaskheli, a resident of Shehdadkot.

Upon being informed the police arrived at the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal procedure after taking it into custody. Police also collected all possible evidences from the scene. The SHO of the area told that Police suspects the incident is induced by an old enmity. And it looks target killing case.