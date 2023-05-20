GB govt establishes IT institutes to create skilled workforce

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has prioritised the promotion of the information technology (IT) industry to revive the economy by creating jobs and increasing exports.

Yasir Abbas, Adviser to Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Reforms, said while talking to WealthPK that exclusive IT institutes are needed in the GB region to provide skilled labour to the IT sector. He said the creation of IT parks in Gilgit is a major step of the government towards providing a digital ecosystem for private companies.

However, he said, the provision of human capital to these IT parks may become a bottleneck in future. For the provision of skilled human capital, the minister emphasised the role of IT-related technical institutes. He said IT institutes in other parts of Pakistan have equipped students with digital skills necessary for them to excel in their professional careers.

Yasir said the success of IT parks in Gilgit will depend on the quality of labour force provided to these parks. He asserted that local youth, if trained to be employable in IT sector, will be more willing to give their services in private companies functioning in the GB region.

While underscoring the dedication of the GB government, he said the government understands the importance of the IT sector in the region. In this regard, he said, the establishment of IT institutes is on the cards.

Pakistan is one of the leading countries providing freelancing services to the world. The government also intends to promote the IT sector in collaboration with provinces.

Yasir said there were two main features of an IT institute.

“For an IT institute to provide productive human resource, it must have modern digital equipment and IT professionals who could impart skills to the students,” he emphasised.

The IT sector is fast growing across the world, especially in developing countries. The right set of decisions by the government can be an accelerating factor. The establishment of IT institutes in GB can be helpful in promoting the IT sector in the region.