Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt orders crackdown on cheating mafia, SA told

MUHAMMAD SABIH
May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday informed the provincial assembly that the government will start crackdown on cheating mafia. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against delinquent officials, if the menace was not controlled. Replying to a point of order raised by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, the minister said that they had received complaints through social media and other sources that the students were able to cheat during matriculation examinations. He said that from some of the centres the students were caught cheating through mobile phones.

Rahu said that matriculation boards across the province had been directed to curb cheating trend and said that chairmen and controllers of respective boards were asked to take action against those involved in allowing cheating during the examination. The minister said that disciplinary action would be taken against boards’ chairmen and controllers, if they failed to control the menace. Rahu said that vigilance teams would be increased in all examination centers and female vigilance teams be sent to the examination centers for female student. “The student found with mobile phone during the examination will be failed,” he added.

Punjab govt's negotiation team to head to Zaman Park after 2pm

The minister said the electricity load-shedding was underway even during the scorching heat and even examination centers were not exempted from the same. He said that the universities and boards department had approached the K-Electric and other power utility companies of the province and provided them a list of the examination centers with a request to exempt them from load-shedding during

Tags:

MUHAMMAD SABIH

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023