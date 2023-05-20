Govt orders crackdown on cheating mafia, SA told

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday informed the provincial assembly that the government will start crackdown on cheating mafia. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against delinquent officials, if the menace was not controlled. Replying to a point of order raised by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, the minister said that they had received complaints through social media and other sources that the students were able to cheat during matriculation examinations. He said that from some of the centres the students were caught cheating through mobile phones.

Rahu said that matriculation boards across the province had been directed to curb cheating trend and said that chairmen and controllers of respective boards were asked to take action against those involved in allowing cheating during the examination. The minister said that disciplinary action would be taken against boards’ chairmen and controllers, if they failed to control the menace. Rahu said that vigilance teams would be increased in all examination centers and female vigilance teams be sent to the examination centers for female student. “The student found with mobile phone during the examination will be failed,” he added.

The minister said the electricity load-shedding was underway even during the scorching heat and even examination centers were not exempted from the same. He said that the universities and boards department had approached the K-Electric and other power utility companies of the province and provided them a list of the examination centers with a request to exempt them from load-shedding during