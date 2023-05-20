Govt to fail students making tiktok videos during exams

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo on Friday warned that students making TikTok videos in the examination centres will be declared fail.

The minister took action after a video of female making a TikTok video during the matriculation exam in Hyderabad went viral on social media. While expressing displeasure with concerned authorities, the minister directed boards to control cheating during the board examination across the province.

“Action will be taken against the students who use mobile phones in the examination centers,” he said and asked authorities to strictly implement rules and regulations at the examination centers.

Ismail Raho also directed the board chairmen and controllers to take strict action against the students, who are involved in cheating. Moreover, the Sindh minister ordered all board chairmen to send female vigilance teams to the examination centers of students.

“The number of vigilance teams should be increased in all examination centers and female vigilance teams should be sent to the girls’ examination centers,” he said.