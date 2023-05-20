Health minister stresses action plan against dangerous diseases

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Minis­ter Dr Javed Akram has stressed a well-coordinated action plan to protect citizens from danger­ous diseases. As the chief guest, he was addressing the 2nd Joint External Evaluation Pakistan 2023 seminar, organised jointly by the World Health Organisa­tion, Ministry of National Health and Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment at a local hotel on Friday.

He said the whole world was using modern research and technology to prevent danger­ous diseases. He said the dis­ease had no border or red line and prevention was always bet­ter than cure. The provincial health minister said that pro­viding better health facilities to people was the first priority of the Punjab government. Accord­ing to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, primary angioplasty facilities were be­ing provided to patients in all cardiology hospitals round the clock. He said that plans to pro­vide better healthcare facilities to the people should not be for a short period of time but on regular basis, adding that plans should always be made on a scientific basis. He said the Children’s Hospital Lahore was the largest hospital in the world in terms of treating chil­dren. He said implementation was fundamental to improving health systems in the country. Provincial Caretaker Minister Dr Jamal Nasir congratulated the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of National Health and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare for organising the seminar. Special Secretary Department of Spe­cialised Healthcare and Medi­cal Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah participated as the guest of honour. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Rescue Dr Riz­wan Nasir, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Jamshed, in charge of World Health Organ­isation Punjab, Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Dr Salman from Minis­try of National Health, Direc­tor EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Dr Anwar Janjua from Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr Gulzar, Dr Naeem Majeed from Health Department and a large number of officers and medi­cal experts from foreign coun­tries participated.