High-powered team leaves Zaman Park sans search operation

LAHORE - The Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fri­day refused to allow the police to conduct a search operation at the residence of Im­ran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park days after the Punjab government demanded the PTI chairman to hand over ‘30 to 40 terrorists’ hid­ing inside his house.

The government's ne­gotiation team com­prising Lahore Com­missioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Rafia Haider, DIG operations and SSP operations vis­ited Zaman Park after getting search warrants from an anti-terrorism court. The team stayed there for more than an hour and discussed the SOPs with the PTI chief and his legal team, but they could not make headway.

Reportedly, Imran Khan put forth some of his conditions for the search, and the delega­tion will present them before the interim gov­ernment. The authori­ties also presented the evidence before the PTI chief about the sus­pects wanted by police in attacks on military installations but he did not budge.

Punjab Caretaker In­formation Minister Amir Mir said there is a ‘deadlock’ between the government and the PTI over the search op­eration at Zaman Park.

"Imran Khan has in­sisted that only four po­lice personnel search his house," Mir told a private TV channel.

"Hassan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Ham­mad Azhar are wanted.

We tracked their location through geofencing,” the infor­mation minister said.

But in response, Khan told the delegation that the people that the authorities were hunt­ing down were not at his resi­dence, Mir said. Also, a team of the National Accountabili­ty Bureau visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence and served summons to the former premier in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The watchdog has asked Imran to appear before NAB on May 23.

Earlier, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Sad­dique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists” attempting to flee from Zaman Park, bringing the total number of people arrested to 14.

According to CCPO Kamya­na four of the alleged “terror­ists” were involved in the at­tack on Askari Tower, while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Command­er House Lahore.

Punjab Caretaker Informa­tion Minister Mir Thursday shared that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The government team and Im­ran Khan’s lawyers entered the house for talks, and the Zaman Park administration also invit­ed journalists inside the resi­dence. Meanwhile, after failed negotiations, the government team left khan’s residence

Police officials say more than 400 police personnel will par­ticipate in the search opera­tion in Zaman Park which will be completed in the presence of media representatives. Af­ter the talks with Imran Khan, the government team met with the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and in­formed him about the impasse in talks with the PTI chief. As per sources, the chief minis­ter agreed to some of Imran Khan’s conditions and ordered to end roadblocks outside Zaman Park. However, Mohsin Naqvi said that according to the promise, the administra­tion should end the encroach­ments in Zaman Park.

Also, Lahore police person­nel took over the security of the former prime minister’s house, while more than 30 police per­sonnel were deployed outside the house.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday grant­ed the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan till June 2 in a case, lodged for hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief. The court also sought the case record from the police, on the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannun heard the bail petition, filed by the PTI chairman.

Imran’s counsel advanced arguments during the pro­ceedings.

Earlier, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa excused from hearing the bail petition of the PTI chief due to personal reasons, in the morn­ing, and sent the matter to LHC chief justice to fix it before an­other bench.

The Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders for hiding facts in Zille Shah death case.