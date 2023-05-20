I told CJP Bandial I strongly condemn 9/5 violence, says Imran

PTI chief Imran Khan said on Saturday he clearly told Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial that he strongly condemned every kind of violence.

Addressing via video link, he said it was also propaganda that he did not condemn the May 9 violence, adding that he apprised CJP Bandial that he never allowed his supporters to do something other than staging a peaceful protest. “It was a planned conspiracy to ban the PTI,” he added.

He went on to say that PTI supporters, members, and officeholders had been put behind bars. "Whoever is outside has gone underground because authorities are conducting raids on their homes," he said.

Mr Khan said it was very hard for us to get information from the government about what’s happening, adding that 25 unarmed PTI supporters had been killed. “It’s not lawful to attack protesters,” he added.

He said geofencing showed only if a person was located somewhere, asking how could it tell they were involved in May 9 attacks. “If they were, the PTI condemns it the most,” he added.