ICT trained 650 applicants of driving license in last week

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police (Traffic Wing) conducted training classes on road safety for 650 applicants who applied for driving licenses during the last week.

A total of 21 classes and workshops were conducted at traffic police headquarters in Faizabad and 650 citizens were educated about traffic rules who obtained driving learner permits along with 17 other persons involved in violation of traffic laws.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a special awareness campaign has been launched for drivers and applicants for driving licenses.

A total of 1,042 driving learner permits were issued last week while 275 persons applied for driving licenses in categories of LTV/HTV and PSV. Around 39 HTV, 135 LTV, and 13 PSV licenses were issued to the persons who qualified for driving tests while 88 citizens were declared unsuccessful in their driving attempts.

The spokesman said, “The education wing of the traffic police is educating the citizens about traffic rules through arranging various workshops and seminars.”

He said, “Pamphlets and brochures are being distributed and citizens have appreciated the efforts of traffic police in creating awareness about rules.”

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police in its education campaign for a safe road environment.