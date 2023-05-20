IIL goes green with installation of 1MW solar power system

KARACHI-International Industries Limited (IIL), Pakistan’s largest manufacturer & exporter of steel and polymer pipes, has announced the successful commissioning of a state-of-the-art 1MW solar power system at IIL Factory 1 in Karachi.

This initiative marks a significant step towards IIL’s larger commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint by installing a total of 4MW of renewable energy across all its factory locations.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new solar power system, which represents our strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Sohail R. Bhojani, CEO of International Industries Limited. “By harnessing renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also demonstrating our dedication to responsible business practices and to contributing towards a greener future for Pakistan and the world at large”, he further added.

Aside from the significant contribution to carbon footprint reduction, the solar power system is expected to generate substantial cost savings for International Industries Limited over its operational lifespan. By relying on solar energy, the company will significantly reduce its dependence on conventional power, thereby mitigating the impact of rising energy costs and enhancing its long-term financial sustainability.