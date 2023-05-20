Imran gets pre-arrest bail in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - The Lahore anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Friday granted inter­im bail to Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan in three different cases re­lated to the May-9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till June 2.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to fur­nish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case and join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ah­mad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

Earlier, Imran Khan, along with his counsel, also appeared before the court during the proceedings. The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three differ­ent cases against the PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 ri­ots after the arrest of the party chair­man. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terror­ism Act, 1997. Meanwhile, the court also reserved verdict on bail peti­tions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in another two cases, lodged against the PTI leaders and work­ers over Zaman Park vandalism. The court held that it would announce the verdict on June 2 after hearing argu­ments of the prosecution. It is perti­nent to mention here that the court had granted the interim bail to PTI chairman in the said two cases. The Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence.